Karnataka: Tribals hunt for records to avail government schemes

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The tribal community are anxious about getting compensation under various relief schemes after heavy rain damaged over 25 houses over the past few weeks. The tribal community in HD Kote, Periyapatna, Hunsur and Saragur fear that if there is delay in releasing compensation, it will add to their plight with two more months of rain remaining. Panchayat officials and and revenue staff have visited Varnachai, Tarakawadi, Bheemakki, Kidige, among other villages, and accepted the applications demanding relief, but the tribal are worried as they are unable to furnish necessary documents, despite residing in their houses for generations.

With over 60,000 tribals spread across five taluks including Hunsur and HD Kote were unable to avail the benefits under social scheme or avail loans like dominant communities in the ST category. Perturbed by their impediments, the Budakattu Krishikara Sangha wants that the tahsildar, Revenue Inspector and village accountants to hold janatha darshan for tribals in hoblis or at panchayat-level, and issue khata, regularise land they are tilling, provide Aaadhar, income and caste certificates, which will help them to avail economic and social benefits. Sangha president PK Ramu said that most of the applications submitted under forest rights were rejected due to lack of supporting documents.

The long-pending demand for a Tribal Development Authority is yet to materialise as successive governments have not taken up the tribal cause seriously. Tribal leader Vittal said that inter-reservation among STs would give some relief and do justice to the tribals.

Regarding rejection of 5,000 applications by the Assistant Commissioners, HD Kote office, under Forest Rights Act, the tribals have urged the government to rehabilitate 3,418 families as per the directions of the Karnataka HC including 1,106 families in Hunsur and 511 families in Virajpet and Kodagu.

FORM ALL-PARTY RELIEF PANEL: DKS TO GOVT



BENGALURU: Following floods in Bengaluru, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that an all-party relief committee should be constituted to ensure that people who have been affected by the flood get adequate relief. In case their houses are in the flood-hit areas, the residents should get a compensation in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, he said, adding that the government should immediately organise a health camp. Replying to a question on MP Tejasvi Surya’s statement that there was a conspiracy by the media and Congress in the rain mayhem, he said, “What your cameras have shown is the truth.’’

He said that former Chief Minister SM Krishna, and many other stalwart leaders have built Bengaluru, adding that the Congress want to enhance the dignity of the city, which the BJP is destroying. “Now, a committee has been formed to hear out the problems of all sections of people in the city. We are focusing on protecting our city,” he said.

