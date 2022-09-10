Home States Karnataka

Nutritious diet: Arjuna gains 160kg in a month

He is followed by Gopalaswamy with 5,460 kg who has gained 320 kg in a month as he was 5,140 kg on August 11.

Published: 10th September 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Officials weigh a jumbo at a weighbridge on Friday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even before completion of a month of stay, the first batch of Dasara elephants which are camping on the palace premises have seen a rise in their weight with veteran elephant Arjuna outweighing all others. The weight checking process of all 14 Dasara elephants was held at Sairam and Co-weighing services here on Friday morning and the 63-year-old Arjuna who weighed 5,725 kg during the first round of weight checking a month back, scaled 5,885 kg gaining nearly 160 kg within a span of month.

He is followed by Gopalaswamy with 5,460 kg who has gained 320 kg in a month as he was 5,140 kg on August 11. Meanwhile, howdah elephant Abhimanyu stands third with 5,000 kg who has added 230 kg in a month. The weights of other Dasara elephants stood at - Bheema 4,345 kg, Mahendra 4,450 kg, Dhananjaya 4,980 kg, Kaveri 3,245 kg, Chaitra 3,235 kg and Lakshmi 3,150 kg.

Meanwhile, the second batch of five elephants which came to the city on Wednesday were also weighed for the first time where Srirama stood at 4,475 kg, Parthasarathy at 3,445 kg, Gopi 4,670 kg, Sugreeva 4,785 kg and Vijaya 2,760 kg.

All the 14 elephants were brought out from Balarama Gate. They walked via Chamaraja Circle to reach Dhanavantri Road where they were weighed. DCF Dr V Karikalan said the training for all elephants will start from September 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara elephants
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp