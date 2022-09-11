First state how much spent on Siddaramotsava, BJP MLA KSE taunts Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Slamming former chief minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah for criticising BJP’s Janaspandana programme, BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that the former should first furnish details of the expenses borne during Siddaramaiah’s 75th birth anniversary, Siddaramotsava.

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah was criticising Janaspandana, being unable to digest the response it has received. Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation for a commercial complex in Gandhi Nagar on Saturday, Eshwarappa claimed that Rs 75 crore was collected to organise Siddaramotsava.

“Let Siddaramaiah give the details of expenditure, and reveal who funded the event. Let him reveal where and how the money was spent and how much was paid to people for attending the event,” he said.

Eshwarappa further attacked the Congress, claiming that after Siddaramotsava, the grand old party was overconfident as if it had actually come to power. “The BJP keeps conducting such programmes. When PM Narendra Modi visited Mangaluru recently, people turned up in large numbers,” he added.

