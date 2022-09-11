Home States Karnataka

First state how much spent on Siddaramotsava, BJP MLA KSE taunts Siddaramaiah

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah was criticising Janaspandana, being unable to digest the response it has received.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Slamming former chief minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah for criticising BJP’s Janaspandana programme, BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that the former should first furnish details of the expenses borne during Siddaramaiah’s 75th birth anniversary, Siddaramotsava.

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah was criticising Janaspandana, being unable to digest the response it has received. Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation for a commercial complex in Gandhi Nagar on Saturday, Eshwarappa claimed that Rs 75 crore was collected to organise Siddaramotsava.

“Let Siddaramaiah give the details of expenditure, and reveal who funded the event. Let him reveal where and how the money was spent and how much was paid to people for attending the event,” he said.

Eshwarappa further attacked the Congress, claiming that after Siddaramotsava, the grand old party was overconfident as if it had actually come to power. “The BJP keeps conducting such programmes. When PM Narendra Modi visited Mangaluru recently, people turned up in large numbers,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janaspandana Siddaramotsava
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp