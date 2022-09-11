Home States Karnataka

INTERVIEW | We’ve lot of information on corruption during Congress rule: JC Madhu Swamy

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy said the government is prepared to give a befitting response to the issues taken up by the Opposition.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Law Minister J C Maduswamy during the press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru - Express Photo by Nagaraja Gadekal.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

Opposition parties are planning to corner the state government on corruption issues, including the alleged 40 per cent commission sought from contractors, during the legislature sessions starting from Monday. Members from Congress and JDS will try to put the government on the mat over other issues too, including the failing law and order situation across the state and flooding of Bengaluru. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy said the government is prepared to give a befitting response to the issues taken up by the Opposition.

Is the government bringing any new bills this time?
Yes, there are seven to eight bills and a few ordinances which will be tabled during the session. We hope that these pieces of legislation will be passed in both Houses smoothly.

With floods creating havoc, will there be any special discussion on floods?
If this is proposed during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, we can consider allowing a discussion on floods during the session as the entire state is affected.

The Opposition is all set to corner the government on various issues, including allegations of corruption and law and order situation. What is the government’s strategy?
We are always prepared to answer any of their issues. We are here to answer them. Students who study the entire year need not have to make special preparations before exams. We are not those students who study for exams. We will give a befitting and apt reply.

The contractors’ association made serious allegations against the government and that issue is also expected to be taken up by Congress legislators...
We have a lot of information about corruption in their government. If we reveal that, it will be big. We will limit it to a certain level and defend (the government). If they (Congress) try to make it big, they will reap what they sow. Our decision on this is based on what they raise.

In Bommai’s government, at present, there are six berths vacant. Will this be a burden during the session as there are no ministers for some portfolios, while some ministers have a lot of departments?
There will be no issues as department officials prepare the replies. On the remaining issues, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take a decision. He might have some parallel arrangements for that.

During every session, legislators complain about officials not present during the discussions. What do you have to say?
This time, I am insisting that the officials have to be present in their seats. Whoever has been allotted that particular hour and day has to be present. But sometimes, with sessions on in both Houses, it will be a problem for them to be present in both Houses and organise systematically. When such a situation arises, we cannot be focusing only on the allotment or timetable of these officials.

Another major concern is the absence of legislators or them not coming on time. Why no action is taken against them?
We will see if something is done this time. We will discuss it with the CM as he is the chairman of the legislature party. If the legislature party meeting is called, he can advise the members to be regular and punctual.

Will it be a stormy session as it has been called after six months?
There is no storm, it will just be a normal session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JC Madhu Swamy
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp