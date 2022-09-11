Home States Karnataka

Janaspandana being held using graft money: Siddaramaiah

Published: 11th September 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah during a visit to flood-hit areas in Badami on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BAGALKOT:  Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that the BJP government is holding the Janaspandana rally using corruption money. The real Janaspandana (connecting with people) would have been to respond to the plight of people who are badly affected by floods across the state, he said.

Crops in seven lakh hectares are lost, but farmers have not got compensation. Roads were inundated and rainwater gushed into houses in Bengaluru. The government has the least concern for the people and their problems. “Will the people approve of the rally amid these miseries,” he asked.

Stating that Janaspanadana is in reply to his birthday celebration (Siddaramotsava), he said the people conducted and attended his rally voluntarily, while BJP leaders are using the government machinery and corruption money to hold their rally. It is also wrong to hold the rally soon after the death of minister Umesh Katti, he remarked.

Lashing out at the government for not making any effort to mitigate the misery of flood-affected people, he said the district in-charge minister has not visited the affected areas. During the Congress government, encroachments were removed, Raja Kaluves cleaned and lakes desilted, but the present government has stopped all such projects.

It is responsible for the deteriorating situation, especially in Bengaluru, he charged. On BJP’s allegations of denotification of land in Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru, he said, “I am neither afraid of the BJP government nor its leaders. Why was the government silent all these days?”

