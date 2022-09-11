New satellite towns for Bengaluru soon: Bommai  

By Express News Service

DODDABALLAPURA(BENGALURU RURAL) : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday placed the progress report of one year of his rule and three years of BJP government in Karnataka before a crowd of over three lakh people at Janaspandana here and also listed his government’s schemes, especially the ‘Raitha Vidhyanidhi’.

He vowed that the Yettinahole irrigation project will be completed soon to supply water to parched Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru and Tumakuru districts. “Devanahalli, Nelamangala and Doddaballapur will be developed as satellite towns of IT capital Bengaluru,” he declared.

He said that his government has increased the pension to widows and physically-challenged, under social security schemes, including Sandhya Suraksha. The new scholarship schemes are covering over 20 lakh children of weavers and fishermen and with the government grant of Rs 1,042 crore, he added.

New hostels for students from SC/ST and OBC communities, and free 75 units of power to SC/ST and BPL families too found a mention in his speech. “Congress-ruled states have miserably failed to manage the Covid pandemic, whereas the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa effectively handled the situation by arranging treatment for all and responded to the issue of joblessness too,” he claimed.

Bommai said his government is heading towards implementing the New Education Policy, semiconductor policy, industrial policy, R&D policy, and employment policy, as the state must surge ahead in all fields to build ‘Nava Bharat’ from ‘Nava Karnataka’. “The double-engine government, with the blessings of PM Modi, will take the policies of the Centre to the beneficiaries and submit a report to the PM. We will prove that we deserve to rule,” he asserted.

Claiming that he has dedicated his entire life for the uplift of farmers, Yediyurappa said, “When the Modi government announced Rs 6,000 as financial aid to every farmer annually, I declared an additional Rs 4,000 from my government. We also implemented the loan waiver for weavers and farmers, the two eyes of the state.”

