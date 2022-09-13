BJP to use teachers’ job scam to counter Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress is all set to attack the BJP government with charges of corruption in the ongoing session, the BJP is preparing to counterattack the opposition. Armed with the case related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 14 teachers in 2014-15 during the tenure of Siddaramaiah, the ruling party is preparing to put the Congress in a tight spot.

Government sources said the alleged irregularities in the teachers’ recruitment are currently being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which has arrested 13 people, including an education department official. “As per the preliminary probe conducted by the director of the secondary education board, it is established that there are irregularities in the recruitment of high school teachers (grade-2) and physical education teachers (grade-1) in 2014-15. As many as 14 teachers were recruited though they did not have the required qualification while a few of them had not even appeared for the exams,” a source said.

The BJP has decided to attack the Congress, particularly former CM Siddaramaiah, using the same, as the opposition has planned to embarrass BJP by making several allegations of corruption, including the 40% commission allegation by contractors in the ongoing session.

