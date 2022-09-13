Home States Karnataka

BJP to use teachers’ job scam to counter Congress

While the Congress is all set to attack the BJP government with charges of corruption in the ongoing session, the BJP is preparing to counterattack the opposition.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress is all set to attack the BJP government with charges of corruption in the ongoing session, the BJP is preparing to counterattack the opposition. Armed with the case related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 14 teachers in 2014-15 during the tenure of Siddaramaiah, the ruling party is preparing to put the Congress in a tight spot.

Government sources said the alleged irregularities in the teachers’ recruitment are currently being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which has arrested 13 people, including an education department official. “As per the preliminary probe conducted by the director of the secondary education board, it is established that there are irregularities in the recruitment of high school teachers (grade-2) and physical education teachers (grade-1) in 2014-15. As many as 14 teachers were recruited though they did not have the required qualification while a few of them had not even appeared for the exams,” a source said.

The BJP has decided to attack the Congress, particularly former CM Siddaramaiah, using the same, as the opposition has planned to embarrass  BJP by making several allegations of corruption, including the 40% commission allegation by contractors in the ongoing session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
job scam Congress BJP Karnataka Karnataka elections
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp