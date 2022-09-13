Lives, Harinala dam under threat from quarry blasts in Belagavi

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The gelatin blasts at stone crushing units in Marikatti and Ganikoppa villages of Bailhongal taluk are not only posing threat to the life of villagers and animals but also to the environment and a water reservoir located close by. Walls of many houses near the units have developed cracks due to the impact of the blasts which are allegedly carried out in violation of the guidelines and conditions set by the mines and geology department. The Harinala dam situated between Navalgatti and Tigadi villages near the units is also facing threat.

The Harinala dam in Tigadi village lies within 5-km radius of the land which experiences vibrations due to the blasting activities. The dam, built over 40 years ago, is the source of drinking water to over 20 surrounding villages.

Vitthal Talwar, a gram panchayat member of Marikatti village said that Tigadi, Kallur, Sampaon and some other villages situated downstream of the dam are at high risk. Many farmers have stopped farming in the surrounding areas as the stone dust spreads over crops and causes losses to farmers.

Lokesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Mines and Geology Department, said, “I have come across the violations of terms and guidelines at the stone crushing units. A task force meeting was also held. We have served notices to all 13 stone crushing units at Marikatti and Ganikoppa villages. If they fail to give necessary clarification, the power supply to the units will be snapped,” he said.

