PSI recruitment scam: Congress seeks action against BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur

Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Shivaraj Tangadagi questioned as to why the government has not taken any action against the MLA even when evidence points to his involvement.

BENGALURU: Congress on Monday urged the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur and probe his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment scam.

Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Shivaraj Tangadagi questioned as to why the government has not taken any action against the MLA even when evidence points to his involvement. Congress released a video clip, in which a person claiming to be the father of a PSI job aspirant says that in August 2020 he paid Rs 15 lakh to the BJP MLA who had promised a job for his son. He also accuses the MLA of not returning the money.

Kharge said no notice was issued and no case was registered against the MLA, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not even question him. Tangadagi said 15 youth from the Kanakagiri Assembly constituency had paid money to get PSI jobs and there should be  a probe.

State Congress Legal Cell president AS Ponnanna said the admission made by (the father of the job aspirant) and available material show a prima facie case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. “When they can issue a notice to Priyank Kharge, who is a whistleblower, it is not correct to keep silent about a person who admitted to receiving money,” he said.  

The BJP MLA, however, rubbished the allegations and termed it as an attempt to tarnish his image. Bommai said he is not aware of any audio or video. A probe will be ordered if any wrongdoing is found, he said.

