Rain havoc in Karwar kills one

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Heavy rain over the last three days in Uttara Kannada left one person dead when the wall of his house collapsed in Yellapur taluk. Heavy downpour also triggered a landslide and brought normal life to a grinding halt.

The heavy downpour have forced people in Uttara Kannada to either resort to using their rain gear or stay indoors. Chandrashekar Narayan Hesslar was sleeping in his house when the wall caved in at midnight at Kyadgi village in midnight, and he was trapped under the rubble.

According to the local police, the wall of the house had become weak under the battering of heavy rain and high velocity winds. Residents gathered around the house and immediately Hesslar was shifted to the taluk hospital. Doctors there suggested he should be shifted to Shivamogga immediately, but he died en route. Tahsildhar Santosh Bhandari and other officials visited the spot.

Meanwhile, a landslide was reported at Honnavar’s Mavinkurve. Local authorities said there has been no death. The road remained blocked for several hours until it was cleared later in the evening. With the river Gundabala in Honnavar taluk overflowing, it had inundated several houses in Gundabala village and the people were rushed to relief centres.

17 BRIDGES SUBMERGED IN

Belagavi : Incessant rain over the past few days in Belagavi have disrupted road connectivity for many villages in the district. About 17 bridges have been submerged. As the inflow of water has increased to Hidkal and Navilteerth Dams, water is being released in large volumes, which has triggered threat of flooding of settlements on the bank of rivers.

Water inflow into Krishna river and its tributaries has also increased. The water inflow was 23,056 cusecs to Hidkal reservoir on Monday while the same amount is being released from the dam. Also, there is a huge water flow in the Ghataprabha river from Ballari Nala, Hiranyakeshi rivers and streams. A flood situation arose at villages of Mudalagi and Gokak taluks. Already the water has entered many houses in the low lying area in Gokak town.

