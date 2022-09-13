Rain havoc in Karwar kills one

KARWAR: Heavy rain over the last three days in Uttara Kannada left one person dead when the wall of his house collapsed in Yellapur taluk. Heavy downpour also triggered a landslide and brought normal life to a grinding halt.
The heavy downpour have forced people in Uttara Kannada to either resort to using their rain gear or stay indoors. Chandrashekar Narayan Hesslar was sleeping in his house when the wall caved in at midnight at Kyadgi village in midnight, and he was trapped under the rubble.
According to the local police, the wall of the house had become weak under the battering of heavy rain and high velocity winds. Residents gathered around the house and immediately Hesslar was shifted to the taluk hospital. Doctors there suggested he should be shifted to Shivamogga immediately, but he died en route. Tahsildhar Santosh Bhandari and other officials visited the spot.
Meanwhile, a landslide was reported at Honnavar’s Mavinkurve. Local authorities said there has been no death. The road remained blocked for several hours until it was cleared later in the evening. With the river Gundabala in Honnavar taluk overflowing, it had inundated several houses in Gundabala village and the people were rushed to relief centres.