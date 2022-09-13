Home States Karnataka

Umesh Katti did not want to divide Karnataka: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, recalling his association with Umesh Katti, said that he knew him for the last four decades.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Civil Supplies minister Umesh Katti

Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh Katti (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 10-day monsoon session of the Legislature commenced on Monday with both Houses mourning the demise of minister Umesh Katti and other personalities who passed away in the last six months.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, recalling his association with Umesh Katti, said that he knew him for the last four decades. “Katti used to raise his voice for issues of North Karnataka. He used to demand a statehood for North Karnataka. But he did not have the intention to divide Karnataka,” he said.  Katti had deep knowledge of irrigation, cooperative and even power sectors. “The state government will take steps to realise his memories,” he added.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Katti served as minister since JH Patel’s tenure as CM. He won eight times under six different symbols, Siddaramaiah said. “He was known for his sense of humour and friendly nature. During the 2018 polls, when I was in Belagavi to campaign, though he was associated with a different political party, he insisted that I come to his house for lunch and spend time with him,” Siddaramaiah recalled.

In the Council, several members recalled the moments they shared with Katti. Opposition leader BK Hariprasad said Katti’s dedication towards Belagavi’s development was unquestionable. Former minister Laxman Savadi, Katti’s close friend, said Katti issued statements demanding a statehood for North Karnataka so that there will be some improvement in the region but he never wanted a separate state.

The Houses also mourned the death of to Queen Elizabeth II, former minister M Raghupathi, former MLC MD Ramesh Raju, singer Shimoga Subbanna, noted writer Prof Kodi Kushalappagowda, Dr Gururaj Hebbar, and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umesh Katti Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai North Karnataka
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp