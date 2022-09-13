Will expose Rs 8,000 crore land grabbing scam in Bengaluru: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that the government has begetted a Rs 8,000 crore scam in Bengaluru which will be the biggest such land grabbing case in the state. The issue will be brought up during the ensuing legislature session, he added.

“BJP used to target me by asking me to produce documents. I will do so soon, and expose how the government, through an order, is going to illegally hand over government lands to bigwigs in Bengaluru,” he said after the JDSLP meeting.

He sought the cooperation of Congress as bigwigs are eyeing prime properties in the IT capital. “It was a matter of concern since 1957 and in 2008-09, the property was valued at Rs 5,000 crore. The recent government order to help land grabbers is shocking,” he said.

On the 40 per cent commission allegation made by the contractors’ association, Kumaraswamy said he has advised his MLAs to speak in the House only if they have evidence. Kumaraswamy said he ensured that a detailed representation on the flooding of Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway reached Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkar. “He did not give me an appointment when I was in New Delhi and a memorandum was presented when he was in Bengaluru,” he said, and hinted that this issue too will be raised in the session.

‘DON’T CELEBRATE HINDI DIWAS’

HD Kumaraswamy said the state government should not celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14. In a letter to CM Bommai, he said the taxpayers’ money should not be wasted on the event. “India was formed by joining 560 provinces. It is not fair to exhibit love or special attention to one language (Hindi). It is injustice to the people of Karnataka to make them celebrate Hindi Diwas forcibly,” he stated.

