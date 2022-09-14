Home States Karnataka

Dial C for Corruption: Congress sets up helpline

The Congress o Tuesday announced that it was setting up a corruption helpline, and a website where victims can send information about graft in the government.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad and Saleem Ahmed release the BJP ‘rate card’ in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress o Tuesday announced that it was setting up a corruption helpline, and a website where victims can send information about graft in the government. The party has promised to keep the information confidential.

“If you are a victim of corruption, dial 8447704040, or send us a mes sage on www.40percentsarkara.com,” Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and BK Hariprasad told reporters at a joint press briefing on Tuesday. They said that corruption was denting the image of the state, especially the “40 per cent” charge against the government.

“There is a percentage cut from PWD contractors, from grants given to mutts, equipment purchase and so on. We are giving the public a helpline, and will lodge a complaint on their behalf,” Shivakumar said. “We have to take the issue of corruption to the people.We should all be accountable to the people... There is a menu card for corruption, with fixed rates for different acts of corruption.”

He highlighted the case of Prof Ashok, who committed suicide, and the PSI scam in which only petty offenders were arrested. He claimed that when candidates are picked up for questioning, the Home Minister and Higher Education Minister call up and get them released. He charged the government with sending notices to opposition MLAs who raise questions about these scams. “BJP legislators H Vishwanath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have levelled allegations of corruption, why have they not been probed? he asked. TNIE dialled the helpline on Tuesday, but it was not functional.

Congress corruption Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
