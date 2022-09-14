Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: It’s black magic inside KSOU campus

In an irony of sorts, a case of black magic has come to light inside a department of the prestigious Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, allegedly performed to keep a faculty member away

Published: 14th September 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

The items used for black magic found on the KSOU campus in Mysuru | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In an irony of sorts, a case of black magic has come to light inside a department of the prestigious Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, allegedly performed to keep a faculty member away.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows pieces of chicken smeared with ‘kumkum’ and other objects inside the room of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the varsity. It is believed that the magic was performed to take “revenge” against Tejasvi Naviloor, a faculty member, who was earlier serving as the head of the department.

Despite an anti-superstition law enforced in the state, academicians resorting to such practices has sent shockwaves among people, who said that such unscientific incidents send a wrong message to the society. Prof Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, KSOU, told The New Indian Express that the incident has come to his notice and a complaint in this regard has been filed before the Registrar by the head of the department.

“As the incident has taken place in the old building which is under renovation, there were no CCTV cameras installed. I’m in Bengaluru at present and will closely look into the matter after returning to Mysuru,”he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black magic Mysuru KSOU
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp