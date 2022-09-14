Mysuru: It’s black magic inside KSOU campus

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In an irony of sorts, a case of black magic has come to light inside a department of the prestigious Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, allegedly performed to keep a faculty member away.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows pieces of chicken smeared with ‘kumkum’ and other objects inside the room of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the varsity. It is believed that the magic was performed to take “revenge” against Tejasvi Naviloor, a faculty member, who was earlier serving as the head of the department.

Despite an anti-superstition law enforced in the state, academicians resorting to such practices has sent shockwaves among people, who said that such unscientific incidents send a wrong message to the society. Prof Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, KSOU, told The New Indian Express that the incident has come to his notice and a complaint in this regard has been filed before the Registrar by the head of the department.

“As the incident has taken place in the old building which is under renovation, there were no CCTV cameras installed. I’m in Bengaluru at present and will closely look into the matter after returning to Mysuru,”he said.

MYSURU: In an irony of sorts, a case of black magic has come to light inside a department of the prestigious Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, allegedly performed to keep a faculty member away. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows pieces of chicken smeared with ‘kumkum’ and other objects inside the room of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the varsity. It is believed that the magic was performed to take “revenge” against Tejasvi Naviloor, a faculty member, who was earlier serving as the head of the department. Despite an anti-superstition law enforced in the state, academicians resorting to such practices has sent shockwaves among people, who said that such unscientific incidents send a wrong message to the society. Prof Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, KSOU, told The New Indian Express that the incident has come to his notice and a complaint in this regard has been filed before the Registrar by the head of the department. “As the incident has taken place in the old building which is under renovation, there were no CCTV cameras installed. I’m in Bengaluru at present and will closely look into the matter after returning to Mysuru,”he said.