Graft case: Lokayukta to probe Yediyurappa, son Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Special Court on Wednesday referred a private complaint over corruption charges against former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, his son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra, some family members, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, bureaucrats and others, to the Lokayukta police to conduct investigations into allegations of accepting Rs 12.5 crore bribe, and submit a final report.

Restoring the private complaint against them following a High Court order a week ago, the Special Court directed Lokayukta police to submit the final report by November 2, 2022, after conducting investigations into the complaint filed by social activist TJ Abraham.

This is the first case referred by the court to Lokayukta police to probe corruption charges, after its powers under the Prevention of Corruption Act were restored. A complaint was filed against nine accused, including Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Shashidhar Maradi, Sanjay Sree, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, Somashekar, IAS officer Dr GC Prakash, K Ravi and Virupakshappa.

The HC, on September 7, restored the private complaint against all the accused over accepting of Rs 12.5 crore as bribe, to get a project for Ramalingam Construction Company Private Limited from BDA.

BENGALURU: A Special Court on Wednesday referred a private complaint over corruption charges against former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, his son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra, some family members, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, bureaucrats and others, to the Lokayukta police to conduct investigations into allegations of accepting Rs 12.5 crore bribe, and submit a final report. Restoring the private complaint against them following a High Court order a week ago, the Special Court directed Lokayukta police to submit the final report by November 2, 2022, after conducting investigations into the complaint filed by social activist TJ Abraham. This is the first case referred by the court to Lokayukta police to probe corruption charges, after its powers under the Prevention of Corruption Act were restored. A complaint was filed against nine accused, including Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Shashidhar Maradi, Sanjay Sree, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, Somashekar, IAS officer Dr GC Prakash, K Ravi and Virupakshappa. The HC, on September 7, restored the private complaint against all the accused over accepting of Rs 12.5 crore as bribe, to get a project for Ramalingam Construction Company Private Limited from BDA.