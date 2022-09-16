Health issues keep Anand Mamani, K Sudhakar out of House

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the sudden demise of former Forest Minister Umesh Katti (61) following a heart attack, politicians are not taking chances. Just a hint of a fever or a sneeze, and legislators are calling in sick and even skipping the session.

Assembly Deputy Speaker and Yellamma MLA Anand Mamani, who has been absent from the House for a few days, was rushed to Chennai due to health reasons. With his supporters expressing concern, Mamani put out a video of himself on social media, clarifying that he is at a health facility in Chennai, that things are ‘fine’.

“According to the advice of former CM BS Yediyurappa and many of my legislator friends, I have moved to Chennai for treatment. No one should listen to rumours that I am seriously unwell... After consulting a particular top medical expert, I will return to Bengaluru. Health is one area in a person’s life where there can be ups and downs,’’ went his video on Twitter. Due to Mamani’s absence, Kumar Bangarappa took the Speaker’s seat when Speaker V H Kageri took a short break.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar, who has been busy organising Janaspandana, the BJP government’s celebration, was visibly tired too, and was not present in the House. Sudhakar too took to Twitter to inform, “Due to ill-health, doctor has advised rest for a few days. For this reason, I regret I will not be able to participate in the proceedings of the House.”

