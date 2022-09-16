Home States Karnataka

Health issues keep Anand Mamani, K Sudhakar out of House

Assembly Deputy Speaker and Yellamma MLA Anand Mamani, who has been absent from the House for a few days, was rushed to Chennai due to health reasons.

Published: 16th September 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.. ( File Photo)

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar. ( File Photo)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the sudden demise of former Forest Minister Umesh Katti (61) following a heart attack, politicians are not taking chances. Just a hint of a fever or a sneeze, and legislators are calling in sick and even skipping the session.  

Assembly Deputy Speaker and Yellamma MLA Anand Mamani, who has been absent from the House for a few days, was rushed to Chennai due to health reasons. With his supporters expressing concern, Mamani put out a video of himself on social media, clarifying that he is at a health facility in Chennai, that things are ‘fine’.

“According to the advice of former CM BS Yediyurappa and many of my legislator friends, I have moved to Chennai for treatment. No one should listen to rumours that I am seriously unwell... After consulting a particular top medical expert, I will return to Bengaluru. Health is one area in a person’s life where there can be ups and downs,’’ went his video on Twitter. Due to Mamani’s absence, Kumar Bangarappa took the Speaker’s seat when Speaker V H Kageri took a short break.  

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar, who has been busy organising Janaspandana, the BJP government’s celebration, was visibly tired too, and was not present in the House. Sudhakar too took to Twitter to inform, “Due to ill-health, doctor has advised rest for a few days. For this reason, I regret I will not be able to participate in the proceedings of the House.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Mamani K Sudhakar
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp