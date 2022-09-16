Karnataka Assembly sees heated arguments over PSI recruitment scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes as both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress entered into a war of words over the alleged police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. While the Congress members demanded that Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri allow a discussion on the PSI scam, the ruling party members sought a debate on all recruitment scams, including those that happened during the Congress regime.

Kageri, however, said he would allow for a discussion on all burning issues, including the PSI scam, before the session concludes next week. Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah, who wanted to discuss the PSI scam under Rule 60 of the House, called the scam an issue of urgent public importance. Kageri said the matter was sub judice. Siddaramiah, however, said the House in the past too had debated issues that were sub judice.

Congress legislators demanded that Kageri allow for a debate under Rule 60 (adjournment motion).

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy, however, said the matter cannot be discussed under Rule 60 asonly recent developments can be discussed under the rule. “We have arrested top officers of the police department, including an ADGP. What Congress could not do, we have done,” the minister said.

Irked by this, Congress members created a ruckus. “Why only the PSI recruitment scam... there are many other recruitment scams of the past. Let us discuss all of them. If it is allowed under Rule 60, only PSI scam can be discussed. Let everything come out,” Madhu Swamy told the House.The House is likely to discuss the matter next week after discussion on the flood havoc.

