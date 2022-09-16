Karnataka man accused of love jihad, assaulted by Hindu activists

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A Hindu girl, in love with a Muslim boy, on Wednesday approached the sub-registrar’s office to register their marriage officially. A few pro-Hindu activists, who learnt about the incident, came to the office and allegedly assaulted the boy, terming the marriage as ‘Love Jihad’. The boy has lodged a complaint in connection with the assault at a police station.

The girl is from Lakshmipura, near Dasarahalli in Kasaba taluk. Members of a few Hindu outfits accused the boy of committing ‘Love Jihad’ and assaulted him. They took the pair to Basavanahalli Women’s police station.

Soon after the incident, district SP Uma Prashanth rushed to the police station. She said that the boy, who got engaged to marry the girl, had lodged a complaint accusing the Hindu activists of moral policing. She added that an investigation has been launched.

The police confirmed that the pair had agreed to marry with mutual consent without any coercion. They have also ruled out ‘Love Jihad’ and said that the moral policing incident will be investigated. The mother of the girl, Shobha, who is a labourer, arrived at the Women’s police station and demanded that the police show her daughter’s face.

The woman, who was in tears, said that she only wished her daughter to look after her husband and in-laws. “I approve of my daughter’s marriage to the Muslim boy. I just want her and my son-in-law to return to my home unscathed,” said Shobha.

