Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man accused of love jihad, assaulted by Hindu activists

A Hindu girl, in love with a Muslim boy, on Wednesday approached the sub-registrar’s office to register their marriage officially.

Published: 16th September 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gender segregation, Moral policing

The 'love jihad' law. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A Hindu girl, in love with a Muslim boy, on Wednesday approached the sub-registrar’s office to register their marriage officially. A few pro-Hindu activists, who learnt about the incident, came to the office and allegedly assaulted the boy, terming the marriage as ‘Love Jihad’. The boy has lodged a complaint in connection with the assault at a police station.

The girl is from Lakshmipura, near Dasarahalli in Kasaba taluk. Members of a few Hindu outfits accused the boy of committing ‘Love Jihad’ and assaulted him. They took the pair to Basavanahalli Women’s police station.

Soon after the incident, district SP Uma Prashanth rushed to the police station. She said that the boy, who got engaged to marry the girl, had lodged a complaint accusing the Hindu activists of moral policing. She added that an investigation has been launched.

The police confirmed that the pair had agreed to marry with mutual consent without any coercion. They have also ruled out ‘Love Jihad’ and said that the moral policing incident will be investigated. The mother of the girl, Shobha, who is a labourer, arrived at the Women’s police station and demanded that the police show her daughter’s face.

The woman, who was in tears, said that she only wished her daughter to look after her husband and in-laws. “I approve of my daughter’s marriage to the Muslim boy. I just want her and my son-in-law to return to my home unscathed,” said Shobha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad Muslim boy Hindu girl Hindu activists moral policing
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp