Karnataka seeks NHAI help to clear illegal toll booths

The State Government has decided to approach the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to seek cancellation of illegal tolls put up at short distances across the state.

Published: 16th September 2022 05:50 AM

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to approach the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to seek cancellation of illegal tolls put up at short distances across the state. PWD Minister C C Patil said such tolls will be identified and a report will be submitted to the NHAI.

Congress MLA U T Khader raised the issue of tolls near Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district during Zero Hour. He said there are tolls within 30 km distance, whereas the NHAI guidelines say that tolls should be at least 60 km apart.

Replying to Khader, the minister said there are two tolls at Surathkal managed by two builders — Navayuga and NMPRCL —  and admitted that the tolls are within 60 km. “We have already written to the NHAI seeking cancellation and they have agreed” he said.

Khader said there are 19 illegal tolls across the state. “Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had assured in March 2022 that the tolls would be removed. It’s been six months and nothing has been done,” he said.

