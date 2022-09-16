Karnataka govt releases salaries of 32,159 guest teachers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has released Rs 17,505.23 lakh towards the salaries of 32,159 guest teachers serving in government primary and high schools. Of the total amount, Rs 13,566.33 lakh is for the salaries of 27,000 guest teachers in government primary schools and Rs 3938.90 lakh for guest teachers in government high schools. An order in this regard was passed by Shreekrishna N Bugatyagol, special officer (Zilla Panchayat) and ex-officio joint secretary to the Finance Department followed by approval from Governor Tawaarchand Gehlot. With over 40,000 posts of teachers vacant in 48,000 government schools across the state, these guest teachers are filling the gap. In government primary schools alone, more than 1,000 guest teachers are serving in each district in North Karnataka Region, including 2,921 in Belagavi district, 2,188 in Raichuru, 2,060 in Kalaburagi, 1,895 in Yadgir, 1,447 in Vijayapura, 1,233 in Bagalkote, 1,180 in Koppal, 1,098 in Bellari and 1,027 in Vijayanagara. Over 800 guest teachers are functioning in government primary schools in each district, including 955 guest teachers in Dakshina Kannada district, 848 in Mysuru, 853 in Mandya and 851 in Shivamogga.