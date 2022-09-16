Lokayukta seeks report on stone crushing units

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After finding violations of guidelines by the 13 stone crushing units in Marikatti and Ganikoppa villages of Bailhongal taluk based on a TNIE report, the Karnataka Lokayukta has registered a suo motu case and directed the DC of Belagavi, SP, Belagavi, Deputy Director of Mines and Geology, the Environment Officer of KSPCB and the tahsildar of Bailhongal to examine the damages caused to people, houses, dam, road and agriculture crops and environment by these stone crusher units and submit a report of the same by October 20.

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil has registered has issued a 10-page order. In his order, he said prima facie, it appears from the report that there is violation of guidelines set by the department of Mines and Geology. Sub sections 6 to 9 of the section 6 of the Karnataka Regulations of Stone Crushers Act, 2011 violated by not abiding to pollution control measures, provisions of Air Act, Environment Protection Act and Rules.

According to the above Act, the DC will inspect each stone crusher at least once a year. The damage to the houses, agricultural crops, health hazards and threat to the nearby dam could have been prevented if the DC had made proper inspection. There is a lack of proper inspection of the stone crushers located at the Marikatti and Ganikoppa villages. The department of mines and geology has not taken steps for criminal prosecution other than serving notice to all 13 stone crushers. The Act also provides for determining the amount of the relief to the victims on account of health hazards, he said.

