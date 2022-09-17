Home States Karnataka

Congress will move Karnataka HC against anti-conversion Bill: Priyank Kharge

Former Minister and KPCC Communication Wing chief Priyank Kharge said the legal cell of the Congress will move the Karnataka HC against the new law.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress is planning to legally challenge the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, also known as the Anti-Conversion Bill, which was passed in the Council on Thursday.

Former Minister and KPCC Communication Wing chief Priyank Kharge said the legal cell of the Congress will move the Karnataka HC against the new law. “If the Congress party comes to power in Karnataka, it will repeal all the unconstitutional laws including the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws through legislations”, he said.

“The government has attributed the enactment of the law to forced conversions but it has not presented any statistics to support its stand. Bommai’s cabinet colleague Govind Karjol, who held the Social Welfare Department portfolio six months ago, himself had said that the government had no details on the issue”, he said. “The law department brought the Bill ignoring the fact that many courts have issued stay orders. It is to divert the attention of the people from the burning issues of the state which includes corruption”, he alleged.

“We have raised concern over the legality of the Bill. They (BJP) are saying the Bills passed by governments of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have been replicated here. But all those Bills have been stayed by the respective HCs and some in the Supreme Court. It is a clear violation of the SC order in Hadiya case (2017-18) over the right to profess and practice religion,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyank Kharge anti-conversion Bill Karnataka Karnataka High court
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp