Rare surgery performed on 14-year-old in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru doctors gave a new lease of life to a 14-year-old boy by performing a complex and rare Whipples procedure (pancreaticoduodenectomy— a complex operation to remove the head of the pancreas, the first part of the small intestine (duodenum), the gallbladder and the bile duct). The boy had a history of pain in his abdomen for the last four years which only got worsened leading to the patient being unable to tolerate the pain and consume oral diet.

An endoscopic ultrasound performed showed complex cystic lesion of size 7x6 cm in the head of the pancreas. A further workup with detailed CT scan showed compression of the main vein connecting to the liver causing multiple collaterals while the cyst fluid analysis suggested a doubtful tumorous lesion.A multidisciplinary team comprising of surgeons, gastroenterologists and radiologists at the Apollo BGS Hospitals chalked out a meticulous surgical approach to treat the lesion after obtaining the family’s consent.

Explaining about the rare procedure during a press meet held here on Friday, consultant chief gastrointestinal surgeon Dr Nairuthya S said: “The surgery went on for nearly six hours due to its complicated anatomy. Though we had planned for venous resection, we were able to painstakingly dissect off the tumour from the superior mesenteric vein and perform a Whipple’s procedure.”The child was discharged within a week and is doing well on follow up and is now able to consume normal diet.

