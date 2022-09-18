Home States Karnataka

Industrialists to help Karnataka develop govt first grade colleges in districts

The state government has decided to take the help of entrepreneurs and industrialists in developing the proposed government first grade colleges in each district.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, university, college

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to take the help of entrepreneurs and industrialists in developing the proposed government first grade colleges in each district. At the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave on Friday night, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said corporates will help in developing 23 government first grade colleges in the state through CSR funds and the remaining colleges will be given a donation of Rs 2 crore for development.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai encouraged industrialists to take active part in the development of colleges aside from donating for their development. “Industrialists and entrepreneurs should not feel that their responsibility is over just by giving money. You must visit the government colleges and share the experiences and knowledge. This will boost the confidence among students who mainly come from socially and economically weaker sections,” he said.

The development of colleges will include the setting up of libraries, laboratories and furnishing with required equipment. Representatives from Narayan Health, Satya Groups, HDFC, Century Group and Unacademy, as well as Kris Gopalakrishnan, head of the state IT Vision Group, and Prashant Prakash, head of the state Startups Vision Group, were addressed during the conclave.

“Each company must come forward to develop at least one government college. The act will go a long way in creating a good educational atmosphere in the state,” said Narayan.

ITI WILL BE EQUAL TO PUC EDU, SAYS MINISTER
BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that 120 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) will be upgraded and 30 new ones will be set up. Speaking at the first Bangalore City District Level ITI Convocation held at the Government ITI, Peenya, the minister said ITI education will be considered equivalent to PUC as importance is being given to technical education. “Countries like Japan and China have achieved a lot in the manufacturing sector.  India, especially Karnataka, should also come to the fore in the manufacturing sector along with the service sector. ITI graduates are vital in this,” he said. He said Rs 4,500 crore has been spent in developing 150 ITIs with the help of Tata Group, alongside new courses for students, Narayan added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp