Industrialists to help Karnataka develop govt first grade colleges in districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to take the help of entrepreneurs and industrialists in developing the proposed government first grade colleges in each district. At the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave on Friday night, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said corporates will help in developing 23 government first grade colleges in the state through CSR funds and the remaining colleges will be given a donation of Rs 2 crore for development.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai encouraged industrialists to take active part in the development of colleges aside from donating for their development. “Industrialists and entrepreneurs should not feel that their responsibility is over just by giving money. You must visit the government colleges and share the experiences and knowledge. This will boost the confidence among students who mainly come from socially and economically weaker sections,” he said.

The development of colleges will include the setting up of libraries, laboratories and furnishing with required equipment. Representatives from Narayan Health, Satya Groups, HDFC, Century Group and Unacademy, as well as Kris Gopalakrishnan, head of the state IT Vision Group, and Prashant Prakash, head of the state Startups Vision Group, were addressed during the conclave.

“Each company must come forward to develop at least one government college. The act will go a long way in creating a good educational atmosphere in the state,” said Narayan.

ITI WILL BE EQUAL TO PUC EDU, SAYS MINISTER

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that 120 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) will be upgraded and 30 new ones will be set up. Speaking at the first Bangalore City District Level ITI Convocation held at the Government ITI, Peenya, the minister said ITI education will be considered equivalent to PUC as importance is being given to technical education. “Countries like Japan and China have achieved a lot in the manufacturing sector. India, especially Karnataka, should also come to the fore in the manufacturing sector along with the service sector. ITI graduates are vital in this,” he said. He said Rs 4,500 crore has been spent in developing 150 ITIs with the help of Tata Group, alongside new courses for students, Narayan added.

