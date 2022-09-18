Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

RAMANAGARA/MANDYA: Channapatna, the Land of Toys, with its rich cultural history dating back to hundreds of years, is known for its wooden handicrafts and skilled artisans. A taluk headquarters in Ramanagara district, Channapatna is known for its toys and handicrafts, which are famous across the world.

But all this could soon be history as the work on the ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is going on in full swing. Though the expressway is not fully operational yet, it has already snatched the livelihoods of thousands of people. The corridor has nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four rail over-bridges. Once fully functional, the 117-km highway -- from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru to Ring Road Junction in Mysuru -- is expected to cut travel time from an average of three hours to about 90 minutes.

On the flip side though, a dipstick survey of businesses that thrive along the route paints a grim picture. Take Sri Meenakshi Handicraft for instance. One of the biggest toy shops in Channapatna, it now faces an uncertain future. Buzzing with activity till recently, the staff strength here has reduced to only two from the earlier 15. Handmade wooden toys worth crores of rupees are lying unsold.

This is the story of many such toy emporiums in and around Channapatna, which is located on the old Bengaluru-Mysuru road. Even the famous idli joints of Bidadi in Ramanagara and Maddur Tiffanys in Maddur, which have been running for the last 70 to 100 years, are facing the threat as the expressway bypasses them.

Iconic eateries on Mysuru highway take a hit too

Shekar, whose uncle started Sri Meenakshi Handicraft from scratch 60 years ago, said the shop grew into one of the biggest toy outlets in Channapatna. But over the years, the demand has dwindled as tourists no longer stop to buy these unique, eco-friendly toys. “We have a big building to display toys, but we may be forced to switch over and use the space for some other business like a grocery shop,” he said.

Naga, an employee at another big toy shop near Ambegaalu Krishna temple, Doddamaluru, said people who travelled along the Bengaluru-Mysuru road used to stop at the temple and also visit their shop to buy toys. “We have started feeling the heat. People are not coming, and we have nowhere to go. The government should make alternative arrangements for us,” he appealed.

Over 400 families of Kalanagara in Channapatna make toys and supply them to big shops along the main road. But over the last few months, the shops have stopped placing orders with the artisans. “During the Covid-induced lockdowns, only essential services were allowed to function. Since toy-making is not one, we did not have work. But now when things are getting better for us, the expressway diversion work is nearing completion and it is haunting us. The government should give us space on the highway, wherever possible, to allow us to continue to work,” said Farid Khan, a toy maker for the last 27 years.

Mohammed Syed, an artisan for the last 37 years, said he used to get orders to make 200 dolls and 1,000 bangles every week, but it has now been reduced to just 50 toys. “My son is pursuing a paramedical course in Bengaluru. It looks like our skill will stop with my generation. The expressway has killed our livelihood. The toys that are being made now are for Dasara, which falls next month. We don’t know what to do after Dasara,” he rued.

Even the iconic eateries on the stretch have taken a hit. Renukamba Thatte Idli, started in 1959 and famous for Bidadi thatte idli, is losing business fast. Suresh Babu HK, who is the third-generation proprietor of the joint, said that when the expressway gets completed, travellers will land straight in Ramanagara without touching Bidadi. “We have lost 80 per cent of our customers,” he said.

Maddur Tiffanys managers too have a similar story to tell. The eatery, which has been selling the century-old delicacy Maddur vade for the last 34 years, is now looking for an alternative location near Nidaghatta on the expressway.

