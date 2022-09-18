Home States Karnataka

Students’ forums question Vedic math

Students’ organisations have criticised the government’s decision to use funds reserved for SC/ST students to teach them Vedic math.

BENGALURU: Students’ organisations have criticised the government’s decision to use funds reserved for SC/ST students to teach them Vedic math. The organisations pointed out that the students have already been facing several issues related to their education, including suffering from a delay in issuing scholarships and a lack of hostel facilities. 

“First, it was textbook revision, then the position papers regarding Indian Knowledge Systems as part of the NEP and now they are trying to teach students Vedic math, which is nothing more than arithmetic tricks,” said Aratrika, a member of the convening committee for the AISA.

AIDSO state secretary HM Sithara said many scientists and reformers, including Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Meghnad Saha, had denounced Vedic mathematics as being false.

“No educationist or mathematician prescribes Vedic maths and teaching two methods of learning mathematics will destroy minds of children. Who are the experts deciding what should be taught? Who recommended teaching two opposite methods of mathematics?” she said.

