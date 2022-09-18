VIMS death: Congress seeks Sudhakar’s resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After VIMS Director Gangadhar Gowda alleged that there was a conspiracy behind deaths in the hospital at Ballari, Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. In its official Twitter handle, Congress said the minister has mismanaged his department.

“Initially, government claimed deaths as natural deaths. Now director is claiming there is conspiracy. Even BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy made allegations against Sudhakar. What is happening Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” they questioned.

Congress said the minister does not have any concern for his department. Many netizens and Congress workers too demanded Sudhakar’s resignation.

