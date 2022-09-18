VIMS doctors fear inquiry, outrage, plan to take leave

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Over the last three days, Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science (VIMS), Ballari has been facing criticism from the public over the deaths of two patients allegedly due to interruption of oxygen supply. To avoid a possible inquiry or outrage from the families of patients, many doctors have sought leave in the past two days, while the VIMS authorities are trying to convince the junior staffers to return to work.

Following the deaths, the state government had constituted a committee to investigate into the allegations of lapses on the part of hospital authorities as many other deaths earlier are now being linked to interruption in oxygen supply. At least three more families now demand compensation.

Director of VIMS Gangadhar Gowda told TNIE that medical staffers in the hospital are under stress, and authorities are trying to motivate them. “So far, two patients have died due to power cut, which has been explained to the government panel. If there are any lapses, action will be taken. The district administration has assured that power supply issue will be addressed,” he explained.

Probe team visits VIMS

The five-member probe panel visited VIMS Hospital on Friday, and the members held meetings with the officials and family members of the deceased. The team is expected to submit a report to the government in the next two days.

