Home States Karnataka

VIMS doctors fear inquiry, outrage, plan to take leave

The five-member probe panel visited VIMS Hospital on Friday, and the members held meetings with the officials and family members of the deceased.

Published: 18th September 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Members of a probe team hold a meeting with hospital authorities on Friday 

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Over the last three days, Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science (VIMS), Ballari has been facing criticism from the public over the deaths of two patients allegedly due to interruption of oxygen supply. To avoid a possible inquiry or outrage from the families of patients, many doctors have sought leave in the past two days, while the VIMS authorities are trying to convince the junior staffers to return to work.

Following the deaths, the state government had constituted a committee to investigate into the allegations of lapses on the part of hospital authorities as many other deaths earlier are now being linked to interruption in oxygen supply. At least three more families now  demand compensation.

Director of VIMS Gangadhar Gowda told TNIE that medical staffers in the hospital are under stress, and authorities are trying to motivate them. “So far, two patients have died due to power cut, which has been explained to the government panel. If there are any lapses, action will be taken. The district administration has assured that power supply issue will be addressed,” he explained.

Probe team visits VIMS 

The five-member probe panel visited VIMS Hospital on Friday, and the members held meetings with the officials and family members of the deceased. The team is expected to submit a report to the government in the next two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMS Ballari
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp