BJP will return with majority: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

“They are daydreaming. I will react to their statements. I am confident that the BJP will win 145-150 seats and come to power,” Yediyurappa said.

Published: 19th September 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who was recently appointed party’s Parliamentary Board member, said the BJP will come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority. He was reacting to Congress Legislature Leader Siddaramaiah’s plans of conducting a rath yatra in all 224 constituencies of the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

“Let him (Siddaramaiah) do anything. We are not bothered. No one can stop us from getting a clear majority,” he told media persons at Hubballi airport. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders from Hubballi-Dharward did not turn up to receive the Lingayat strongman at Hubballi airport.

Interestingly, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former CM Jagadish Shettar, district BJP president and other top leaders were all present in Hubballi on Sunday. Yediyurappa, who landed at Hubballi on Sunday, was on his way to Bailhongal in Belagavi to take part in a function.

However, BJP leaders in Hubballi said they were busy with a series of programmes organised to mark the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, and hence could not receive Yediyurappa at the airport.

Congress daydreaming of forming govt: BSY 
Belagavi: Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the Congress leaders in Karnataka are daydreaming of coming to power in the state in 2023. “They are daydreaming. I will react to their statements. I am confident that the BJP will win 145-150 seats and come to power,” he said.

