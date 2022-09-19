Drug peddler poses as food delivery boy, held in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A drug peddler from Udupi in the garb of supplying food, indeed supplied drugs and was arrested. Devi Prasad (23) of Udupi is the arrested person. His accomplices Ravi Shankar (22) and Anjal Baiju (21), both from Palakkad, have also been arrested. Devi Prasad sourced drugs from Ravi Shankar and supplied it to his customers under the garb of food supply.

Ravi Shankar resided in Manchi village near Manipal and operated his illegal drug supply chain in and around Udupi and Manipal. His targets were youngsters, particularly students of some institutions in Manipal and Udupi.

Ravi Shankar used to bring the drug mainly ganja by train from Kerala to Manipal. The police designed a plan to observe him from close quarters and understood his network and business model. His two friends were also under police watch.

On Saturday, the police nabbed Devi Prasad when he was waiting for peddlers and consumers near a spot between Indrali and Manchi. The police seized 1,277 grams of ganja from his possession. The worth of the substance seized is Rs 30,000. Police also seized four mobile phones and two bikes. Sources said the fourth accused Ranjit of Udupi is still absconding.

Police arrest farmer for growing ganja, recover 338 kg marijuana

BELAGAVI: The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police arrested an accused and recovered 338 kg of ganja (marijuana) from his possession at Hubbarwadi village in Raibag taluk, Belagavi district, on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Halappa Lagamanna Pujari, a resident of Hubbarwadi. A farmer by profession, Pujari was allegedly cultivating marijuana in his field. Police have recovered 98 trees of marijuana from the field of Pujari. A case has been registered at Raibag police stat-ion and investigations are on.

