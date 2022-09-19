Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta police all set to launch probe against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Published: 19th September 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police are all set to begin the investigation against former CM BS Yediyurappa and several of his family members in connection with a corruption case. They are expected to closely follow the proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday where the matter is scheduled to come up. The case was registered on Friday following a special court directive to  Lokayukta police to book Yediyurappa and his family members, including his son BY Vijayendra, who is BJP state vice-president, his grandson and the then BDA commissioner.

The FIR was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code on a complaint filed by activist TJ Abraham that the accused received bribes for granting Bangalore Development Authority contracts. The case pertains to awarding tenders for the construction of BDA apartments at Konadasapura in Bidarahalli in the city.

It is alleged that the accused took kickbacks from a builder and routed the money through their shell companies when Yediyurappa was serving as chief minister between 2019 to 2021. The total bribe paid was close to Rs 30 crore, the complaint stated.

The FIR was filed on Saturday in connection with the BDA tender of about Rs 660 crore against Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Maradi, sons-in-law Sanjay Sree, Chandrakant Ramalingam, K Ravi, Virupakshappa Y and IAS officer JC Prakash. A bribe of Rs 12 crore was allegedly paid by contractor Chandrakanth Ramalingam to then BDA commissioner Prakash.

