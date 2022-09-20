Home States Karnataka

Crops on 8.9 lakh hectare damaged in heavy rains that lashed Karnataka

Heavy rains lashing Karnataka for the last few months have filled up lakes and reservoirs recharging groundwater, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told the Assembly on Monday.

Published: 20th September 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Heavy rains lashing Karnataka for the last few months have filled up lakes and reservoirs recharging groundwater, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told the Assembly on Monday. On the flip side, Ashoka said crops on 8.91 lakh hectares have been damaged in the rains and floods, which also resulted in loss of human lives and caused damage to infrastructure.

Ashoka said that Karnataka this year received the highest rain in 50 years, setting a record. “Karnataka saw heavy rains in July... two heavy spells in August and the first week of September. Most of the reservoirs are full. Of the total capacity of 865 tmcft, we have 790 tmcft of water in the reservoirs,” he said. He pointed out that from June to September this year, Karnataka has released 425 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, which is the highest ever.

“Comparison between August 2012 and August 2022 shows that groundwater level has increased from 2m to 4m at various places,” he added.Speaking on the loss, Ashoka said crops on 8.91 lakh hectares have been damaged and 127 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state. “Also, 1289 animals have died. This apart,  45,465 houses,  2,325 bridges, 8,627 classrooms, 269 primary health centres and 5,194 anganwadi centres have been damaged,” he added.

He also said 33,475 electricity poles and 3,508 transformers have been damaged.“The central team visited Karnataka recently to assess the damages and are convinced. We are also paying compensation,” he added.

He said task forces have been constituted at gram panchayat level. “The Centre has appreciated this initiative. The same model is expected to be implemented in other states,” he added.

