Karnataka: 13,133 pourakarmikas made govt staffers

In a significant move, the state cabinet took a decision to extend benefits enjoyed by state government employees to 13,133 pourakarmikas across the state.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:04 AM

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move, the state cabinet took a decision to extend benefits enjoyed by state government employees to 13,133 pourakarmikas across the state. A senior cabinet minister said that 5,533 pourakarmikas come under City Municipal Councils (CMC), Town Municipal Councils (TMC) and Town Panchayats, 3,673 pourakarmikas come under the BBMP and the remaining are come under corporations of Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi. The 13,133 pourakarmikas will now be covered in the salary bracket of Rs 17,000 to Rs 29,950. 

‘Wanted all 26,000 workers to be included’

There was a demand for the inclusion of 26,000 pourakarmikas which include sweepers. The government said this is the first instalment and the remaining 12,800 pourakarmikas will be accommodated soon.
But Clifton Rozario, who is a member of the Pourakarmika Committee told The New Indian Express, “We wanted all the 26,000 to be included. There are also 24,000 others who are categorised as loaders, drivers and cleaners who also need to be accommodated. This cannot be done on a piecemeal basis.’’

A senior minister, however said, “There are financial compulsions and hence we could not do it in one go. We have to wait for the inclusion of the remaining 12,800.’’

It may be recalled that around 50,000 pourakarmikas had gone on a strike about three months ago seeking regularisation of their services and the state government had in principle agreed to their demand and a committee had been set up.     

