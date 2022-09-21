Safeguard innocents in PSI recruitment scam: Siddaramaiah, HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the furore over the alleged scam in the recruitment of 545 Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) in the assembly on Tuesday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge, besides suggesting that the government safeguard the interest of innocent candidates. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said innocent candidates should be separated from the accused, and issued appointment orders.

The duo differed, though, in their opinion about investigation into the scam -- Kumaraswamy observed that it was satisfactory, while Siddarmaiah expressed doubts about it. “The government had tried to hush up the case and cover up for politicians, so a judicial probe alone will expose those involved in the scam,” Siddaramaiah urged, adding that the accused, former ADGP Amrit Paul, should be subjected to narcoanalysis.

But Home Minister Araga Jnanendra defended the COD probe in progress, saying it is efficient and transparent. “We have arrested 97 people, including 27 police officers, and the trial is going on,” he stated.

He alleged that there was a scam in the appointment of PSIs in 2016-17, and the recruitment of teachers during the Siddaramaiah regime, but no action was taken. “But our government has ordered a probe into the scam, and the guilty will be punished,” he added.

Meanwhile, the issue of Kanakagiri BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesuguru’s alleged involvement was also raised, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised it would be investigated. He alleged that one of the accused, RD Patil, was a Congress worker, while Congress MLAs alleged that Divya Hagaragi, the kingpin, was the Kalaburagi BJP women’s wing president.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy alleged that Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge had colluded with RD Patil, and hence, did not furnish evidence, especially the audio clip, to the investigation officer. Reacting to it, Priyank claimed that a newspaper had exposed the scam, following which he had held a press conference. “If you are fair, order a judicial probe,” he challenged. Congress leader H K Patil took strong exception to Madhuswamy transferring the burden of proof to Priyank, who was the whistleblower.

