Home States Karnataka

BJP demands tabling of report on encroachment of Wakf properties

The report was submitted to the government over a decade ago, and had reportedly named many senior Congress leaders.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister R Ashoka debate in the Assembly, as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks on, in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress had a heated exchange of words over tabling of a report by former chairman of Minority Commission, Anwar Manipaddy, on alleged encroachment of the Wakf Board properties in the state.

As soon as the session commenced on Wednesday, BJP MLCs N Ravi Kumar, YA Narayanaswamy and other members urged Pro-tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure to direct the government to table the report that was submitted to the state government. Narayanaswamy said it was a Rs 2-lakh crore scam and the report needs to be tabled in the Council.

BJP members even said they will enter the well of the House, demanding the chairman to issue direction to the government.The BJP’s demand led to pandemonium as the Congress members termed it as an attempt to divert attention from the serious allegations of corruption against its own government.

The report was submitted to the government over a decade ago, and had reportedly named many senior Congress leaders. The BJP’s demand to table the bill is seen as an attempt to counter the Congress that is attacking the government over corruption allegations, including the 40-per cent commissioner charge by the Contractors Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Wakf Board
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp