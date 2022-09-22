BJP demands tabling of report on encroachment of Wakf properties

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress had a heated exchange of words over tabling of a report by former chairman of Minority Commission, Anwar Manipaddy, on alleged encroachment of the Wakf Board properties in the state.

As soon as the session commenced on Wednesday, BJP MLCs N Ravi Kumar, YA Narayanaswamy and other members urged Pro-tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure to direct the government to table the report that was submitted to the state government. Narayanaswamy said it was a Rs 2-lakh crore scam and the report needs to be tabled in the Council.

BJP members even said they will enter the well of the House, demanding the chairman to issue direction to the government.The BJP’s demand led to pandemonium as the Congress members termed it as an attempt to divert attention from the serious allegations of corruption against its own government.

The report was submitted to the government over a decade ago, and had reportedly named many senior Congress leaders. The BJP’s demand to table the bill is seen as an attempt to counter the Congress that is attacking the government over corruption allegations, including the 40-per cent commissioner charge by the Contractors Association.

