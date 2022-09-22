Complaint in Karnataka Lokayukta against VTU VC, registrar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two High Court advocates have lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta against Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Vice-Chancellor Dr Karisiddappa and Registrar Prof Anand Deshpande, questioning the release of crores in funds at the fag end of the VC’s term.

The complaint was filed in Bengaluru on Tuesday, barely three days before the search committee to shortlist candidates for the VC’s post is scheduled to hold its crucial meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Several former VTU VCs and registrars had raised objections to the release of large amounts of funds by the university when the VC had just two months left to complete his tenure.

Advocates DN Ramakrishna and Jagadish stated in the complaint that the two top officials of the university violated the Governor’s circular and government order by releasing huge funds despite knowing that the search committee was about to select a new VC.

After filing the case, Ramakrishna said,“We have produced all the relevant documents supporting our claims. So far, we have documents related to the release of Rs 35 crore and we are waiting for details of other bills worth Rs 40 crore released by VTU in recent days,’’ he added. The funds were released through cheques signed by Deshpande on behalf of the university, he alleged.

Meanwhile, in a press note on Wednesday, the university denied all the allegations. “The payments were related to ongoing projects and routine expenses as approved by the Executive Council. No new policy decisions have been taken and actions of the university are in adherence with the governor’s order.

