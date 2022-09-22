Home States Karnataka

Project Cheetah has strong Karnataka connect

Karnataka may not have become home for the eight cheetahs that arrived with much fanfare in Madhya Pradesh last week.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sanath M (left, behind) and Bipin CM (centre) with a box holding a cheetah, after it arrived in India

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka may not have become home for the eight cheetahs that arrived with much fanfare in Madhya Pradesh last week. But Project Cheetah has a strong Bengaluru connect. Two seniors from the city, who are part of the ambitious project, have played a crucial role in bringing the cheetahs to India from Namibia.

Stationed in Kuno National Park since September 17 when the cheetahs were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the two experts are monitoring almost every move of the eight cheetahs and even assessing their dung and urine samples to check for any diseases, apart from who is roaming with whom and for how long.

Dr Sanath M, a former veterinarian at Bannerghatta Biological Park, moved to Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and then to Delhi Zoo, before being roped in for Project Cheetah in 2021. Dr Sanath is working on the risk analysis.

He is accompanied by Bipin C M, senior project associate, who is leading the WII team in Kuno.Bipin is closely monitoring the movements and behaviour of the fastest mammals on the planet. Born in Kodagu and educated in Bengaluru, Bipin also worked with National Centre for Biological Sciences to study human-elephant conflicts in the Western Ghats before joining WII as project biologist for reintroduction of cheetahs in 2011.

Vets rubbish reports that venison being fed to cheetahs

Assessing the behaviour and adaptation of the cheetahs, the team members on Wednesday (the fifth day of their release in Kuno), said: “So far, their behaviour is normal and if the same continues, they will be released into the wild ahead of the stipulated time of 30 days.” The two, who already seem to have developed a strong affection for the cheetahs, say that the weather at Kuno is much better than in Namibia and other African regions and the animals have already started to feel relaxed.

“Even though the animals have a code ID number and radio collar number, yet for easy communication, each of them have been named. The males are Freddie, Elton and Oban, and the females are Asha (named by PM Modi), Siyaya, Tibilisi, Sasha and Savannah. While Sasha and Savanna are co-related, Elton and Freddie are like rock stars. Oban seems to be a more dominant male so far,” they observed.

The two rubbished reports that deer meat was being fed much to the anger of Bishnoi community. “We are feeding them buffalo meat at present as per international quarantine norms. The habitat where they will released has over 20,000 spotted deer alone, apart from wild boars, hare and four-horned antelope, a sufficient and healthy prey base for over 20 cheetahs to survive. A monitoring and review task force is being constituted to review their progress,”the team said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Project Cheetah Cheetah
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp