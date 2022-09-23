Home States Karnataka

If no jobs for Kannadigas, no incentives for you: New Bill warns industries 

The state’s Industrial Policy 2020-25 prescribes certain percentage of reservation for locals.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada, Kannada language

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If industries or establishments in Karnataka fail to provide reservation to Kannadigas as per the state’s industrial policy, they will not be eligible for concession of land, tax rebate, deferment of tax or any kind of grant in aid, said Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, who tabled the ‘Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill’, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Kumar said the aim of the Bill is to promote extensive use and propagation of Kannada.

The state’s Industrial Policy 2020-25 prescribes certain percentage of reservation for locals. It also stresses on establishing Kannada teaching units for non-Kannadigas in industries which have more than 100 employees.

The Bill gives powers to the government to take action against those who violate its provisions. The government said the new law was needed as the existing rules to implement Kannada have failed to achieve the desired results.

The new Bill stresses on implementation of Kannada in education, employment, policies, communication and technology and introduction of Kannada as one of the languages in higher, technical and professional courses. It provides reservation for those who study in Kannada medium schools in higher, technical and professional education and makes Kannada an essential language for seeking employment in government, local statutory and non-statutory bodies.

No proper provision to learn Kannada in higher education

It proposes use of Kannada in sub-ordinate courts, tribunals and banks, besides laying emphasis on the establishment of a mechanism (committees or enforcement officers) for implementation and supervision.
The Bill states that though Kannada has been introduced as one of the languages in schools, there is no proper provision for learning the language in higher education, including professional courses.

If there is failure on the part of government officials in using Kannada language in official and administrative transactions, it shall amount to dereliction of duty, the Bill says. Also, the owner or authority concerned of any industryor commercial establishment fail to follow the rules, they will be imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for first time offence, Rs 10,000 for second time and Rs 20,000 for the third time.

