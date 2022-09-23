Home States Karnataka

Jumbo shocker: Kill elephant foetuses, says BJP MLA

It looks like that the government and the court want elephants, but people do not want them.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a Question Hour discussion on rise in elephant attacks, Mudigere Assembly constituency BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy urged the state government to kill elephant foetuses to control their population, which led to an embarrassing moment for the members of the Treasury benches. 

“We don’t want this menace. Shift elephants from my constituency to other places,” he demanded. He claimed that recently, six people have died to elephant attacks in his constituency, and that properties, crops have been damaged.

“There are too many elephants which has become a nuisance. It looks like that the government and the court want elephants, but people do not want them. The government should take steps to kill elephant foetuses to control their population,” he said.

Fear of elephants is such that farmers have stopped farming on thousands of acres of land, he said, adding, “Wherever I go in my constituency, people ask me when will this menace end.”Minister Shivaram Hebbar replied that elephant foetuses cannot be killed, and the government is against the proposal.

“Compensation for crop loss and deaths have been hiked. We are using technology like radio collar on elephants to track them, and are also working on rail fencing,” he said. However, he said that a particular elephant Mudigere Bhyra, which has become a menace, and a special team has been formed to catch him.

Narrating another episode of elephant woes, Hanur MLA from Chamarajanagar Narendra claimed that there are three rogue elephants in Chamarajanagar, which has become a problem. These elephants are straying into villages, triggering fear and damaging properties and crops. “Why we should suffer,” he asked.

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said that many constituencies face man-animal conflicts. “Monkeys are caught somewhere, and left in Sirsi, my assembly constituency. Government should form an expert committee to find a permanent solution,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant attack MP Kumaraswamy
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp