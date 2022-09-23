Home States Karnataka

Sukanya Samriddhi to get Postal dept push

The postal Department has already covered 80 schools and anganwadis, and 50 more schools will be covered. 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a effort to popularise the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA), a massive campaign will be undertaken across five cities in Karnataka by the Postal Department. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Postmaster General (CPMG),  Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar, said Sukanya Samriddhi Mahotsav will be held in Peenya Dasarahalli on September 24, Dharwad (September 28), Channarayapatna (October 7) and Koppal (October 10).

”The objective is to cover every girl child below the age of 10 in the state. Accounts can be opened by the parents in the name of the child in post office or in a bank. While the minimum deposit amount is Rs 250, maximum is Rs 1.5 lakh for an interest rate of 7.6 per cent pa for 15 years,” he said.

The postal Department has already covered 80 schools and anganwadis, and 50 more schools will be covered.  “So far, 680 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts have been opened. We are targeting 3,000 by this campaign’s end,”Kumar said. Accounts can be opened only for two girls in a family, he said. “The account will be operated by the guardian till the girl reaches 18 years of age,” he said.

