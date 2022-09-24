Ambedkar’s pic torn, Bhim Army demands action
Members of the Bhim Army and DSS outfits staged a protest at the Hanumanthappa circle on Friday condemning the disfiguring of a photo of Dr BR Ambedkar.
Published: 24th September 2022 06:08 AM | Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:08 AM | A+A A-
CHIKKAMAGALURU: Members of the Bhim Army and DSS outfits staged a protest at the Hanumanthappa circle on Friday condemning the disfiguring of a photo of Dr BR Ambedkar. Flexes, posters, banners were put up at key circles of the city on the eve of Civic Workers’ day. Some miscreants reportedly tore Ambedkar’s picture put up at the Hanumanthappa circle and threw slippers.
Leaders and activists of Dalit Sangarsh Samiti and Bhim army assembled near the Hanumanthappa circle and staged a dharna.
They demanded that the police track the miscreants. Honorary president of Bhim army Honnesh said incidents of dishonouring Ambedkar were reported from different places.