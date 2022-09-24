Ambedkar’s pic torn, Bhim Army demands action

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Members of the Bhim Army and DSS outfits staged a protest at the Hanum­anthappa circle on Friday conde­m­ning the disfiguring of a photo of Dr BR Ambedkar. Flexes, post­ers, bann­ers were put up at key circles of the city on the eve of Civic Wor­k­ers’ day. Some miscre­ants report­edly tore Ambedkar’s picture put up at the Hanumant­happa circle and threw slippers.

Leaders and activists of Dalit Sangarsh Samiti and Bhim army assembled near the Hanuman­thappa circle and staged a dharna.

They demanded that the police track the miscr­eants. Honorary president of Bhim army Honnesh said incidents of dishonouring Ambedkar were reported from different places.

