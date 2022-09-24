In a first, Mysuru Dasara to see Urdu mushaira

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Urdu poetry lovers have a reason to rejoice. For the first time ever, the Dasara Kavi Ghosti will host a Urdu mushaira (poets’ symposium) this year. Noted Urdu poets from different parts of the country will present their ghazals and shayari (poetry) at the event.

M Dasegowda, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Mysuru City Corporation, who is the special officer for the Dasara Kavi Ghosti, said the mushaira will be held on September 29 at Classic Convention Hall. Urdu poets like Lata Haya from Jaipur, Rahi Fidai from Kadapa, Raju Riyaz from Delhi, Jagtiyal and Shaheed Adil from Hyderabad, Shabana Shabanam from Bhopal, Rahat Hazarat from Tamil Nadu and Firaz Sholapuri from Maharashtra will take part in the mushaira.

“Over 20 Urdu poets will present their ghazals, nazm, rubaaiyat, dohe and shayari during the event,” Dasegowda said. This year, another new event for children -- ‘Chiguru Kavi Ghosti’ -- will be held on October, in which 40 students from various schools and colleges from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts will be participating, he said. The first day of the Dasara Kavi Ghosti will feature Hasya Kavi Ghosti, in which 20 stand-up comedians like Krishnegowda, Dundiraj, and others will take part.

40 young poets shortlisted

Later, there will be folk songs presented by P K Rajashekar and Malavalli Mahadevaswamy. “We have received hundreds of applications from young poets for the Yuva Kavi Ghosti which to be held on September 30, of which we have shortlisted 40.

The Pradeshika Kavi Ghosti will be held on October 1 and the Pradhana Kavi Ghosti will be held on October 3 in which 40 poets will participate,” he said. Dasegowda added, “As politics and religion are sensitive matters, poets have been requested to avoid it.”

