It’s official! Karnataka anthem to be of 2.30 minutes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a span of 17 years, the Karnataka government has finally finalised the duration of the state anthem - ‘Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujaathe’ - penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar said the government has approved singing the late Mysuru Ananthaswamy’s version in 2.30 minutes. The minister said the H R Leelavathi Committee formed by the state government last September to look into the matter has also suggested singing all the lines of the anthem without repetition and humming in the beginning. The committee submitted its report to the Minister Sunil Kumar, which was then approved by CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The Naada Geethe was officially declared as the state anthem in 2004. However, it is sung in different styles and tunes and which makes the duration lengthy sometimes. While some sang the version of music composer Ananthaswamy, others followed late musician C Ashwath’s composition. The singing duration ranged from from 1.30 minutes to 8 minutes. There were demands from various quarters to shorten it and to bring uniformity in the singing style.

Successive governments have long been discussing the issue at length, but no final decision was taken. Since 2004, at least five governments have come and gone. In September last year, the Bommai government constituted HR Leelavathi Committee which includes literary figures like Doddarangegowda. The report of this committee was accepted on Friday.

Committees and recommendations

2006: Writer Vasanth Kanakapure Committee was constituted, but he passed away

2014: Channaveera Kanavi Committee recommended fixing the duration to 1.5 minutes

2019: Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) Committee, headed by Manu Baligar, recommended the duration to be be 2.30 minutes. But it was not implemented

2022: HR Leelavathi Committee also suggested 2.30 minutes which has been accepted

