Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, DKS paste 'PayCM' posters in protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the ‘PayCM’ campaign to the next level, senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and other leaders pasted the “PayCM-40% commission” posters on Race Course Road on Friday. Congress leaders were protesting against the arrest of party’s social media team members involved in the campaign on Thursday.

Surjewala said it is not a Congress, but a people’s campaign. “It is for accountability and transparency in Karnataka, and the service of the people. This government serves only a few who are mired in corruption. We will throw out the BJP government and place the Congress government, which will be accountable, honest and transparent.”

Siddaramaiah said, “Contractors are ready to submit all the evidence if a judicial investigation is initiated.”



Actor files plaint against Congress

Akhil Iyer, an actor, on Friday approached the Cyber Crime police to file a case against Congress for using his photo without his consent on its campaign posters.

One of his media friends told Iyer that his photo has been used in the Congress poster that has gone viral. He had taken the photo 12 years ago and used it as a profile photo in his social media account, said Iyer (34), who lives in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: Taking the ‘PayCM’ campaign to the next level, senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and other leaders pasted the “PayCM-40% commission” posters on Race Course Road on Friday. Congress leaders were protesting against the arrest of party’s social media team members involved in the campaign on Thursday. Surjewala said it is not a Congress, but a people’s campaign. “It is for accountability and transparency in Karnataka, and the service of the people. This government serves only a few who are mired in corruption. We will throw out the BJP government and place the Congress government, which will be accountable, honest and transparent.” Siddaramaiah said, “Contractors are ready to submit all the evidence if a judicial investigation is initiated.”Actor files plaint against Congress Akhil Iyer, an actor, on Friday approached the Cyber Crime police to file a case against Congress for using his photo without his consent on its campaign posters. One of his media friends told Iyer that his photo has been used in the Congress poster that has gone viral. He had taken the photo 12 years ago and used it as a profile photo in his social media account, said Iyer (34), who lives in Bengaluru.