Home States Karnataka

Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, DKS paste 'PayCM' posters in protest

Surjewala said it is not a Congress, but a people’s campaign.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala paste a ‘PayCM’poster in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala paste a ‘PayCM’poster in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the ‘PayCM’ campaign to the next level, senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and other leaders pasted the “PayCM-40% commission” posters on Race Course Road on Friday. Congress leaders were protesting against the arrest of party’s social media team members involved in the campaign on Thursday.

Surjewala said it is not a Congress, but a people’s campaign. “It is for accountability and transparency in Karnataka, and the service of the people. This government serves only a few who are mired in corruption. We will throw out the BJP government and place the Congress government, which will be accountable, honest and transparent.”

Siddaramaiah said, “Contractors are ready to submit all the evidence if a judicial investigation is initiated.”

Actor files plaint against Congress
Akhil Iyer, an actor, on Friday approached the Cyber Crime police to file a case against Congress for using his photo without his consent on its campaign posters.

One of his media friends told Iyer that his photo has been used in the Congress poster that has gone viral. He had taken the photo 12 years ago and used it as a profile photo in his social media account, said Iyer (34), who lives in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paycm Randeep Singh Surjewala Siddaramaiah congress Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp