Belagavi: SP’s fake Instagram account demands money, blocked

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: An IPS officer was trapped by cyber fraudsters, who created a fake Instagram account of Belagavi Superintended of police Dr Sanjeev Patil. The fraudsters asked persons to send money through digital wallet. Patil, who was alerted that an account ‘Dr.Sanjeev M Patil, IPS dcpwestbengaluru_’ has been created, blocked the account immediately. He also shared some suggestions on how to block such fake accounts.

Patil, who was Bengaluru West Zone DCP before taking over his current posting, has no account on Instagram. The people were requested in his name to give Rs 7,500 on a mobile number through e-wallets.

He also asked his followers to block the account.

On his official Twitter account, Patil said that a fake Instagram account using his name and photo has been created, and the fraudsters are demanding money. He suggested that citizens should be alert about accounts demanding money on social media, and block them.

BELAGAVI: An IPS officer was trapped by cyber fraudsters, who created a fake Instagram account of Belagavi Superintended of police Dr Sanjeev Patil. The fraudsters asked persons to send money through digital wallet. Patil, who was alerted that an account ‘Dr.Sanjeev M Patil, IPS dcpwestbengaluru_’ has been created, blocked the account immediately. He also shared some suggestions on how to block such fake accounts. Patil, who was Bengaluru West Zone DCP before taking over his current posting, has no account on Instagram. The people were requested in his name to give Rs 7,500 on a mobile number through e-wallets. He also asked his followers to block the account. On his official Twitter account, Patil said that a fake Instagram account using his name and photo has been created, and the fraudsters are demanding money. He suggested that citizens should be alert about accounts demanding money on social media, and block them.