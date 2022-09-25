Home States Karnataka

Dr Srinivas from Yadgir appointed AIIMS director

Dr M Srinivas, appointed director to the prestigious All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday, is from under-developed Yadgir district.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr M Srinivas, appointed director to the prestigious All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday, is from under-developed Yadgir district. His elevation proves that those who have studied in government schools and that too in Kannada medium can also reach highest levels in academics and any other field they choose.

The Department of Personnel and Training of the Union government stated in the order that Dr Srinivas will serve as director for five years or till attaining the age of 65. He assumed charge on Saturday, his brother Dr Nagaraj told The New Sunday Express. Dr Srinivas is the first person from the Kalyana-Karnataka region to become the director of AIIMS.

Son of Ashappa, he was born on August 11, 1966. He studied at the Government Model Primary School at Station Bazar locality and later as a Kannada medium student at the Government New Kannada Proudha Shaale in Yadgir. He completed his PU from the Government PU College in Yadgir. A brilliant student all along, he got a seat at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences where he completed his MBBS. Later, he pursued his MS in Davanagere and then MCh at AIIMS.

Dr Nagaraj said his elder brother was a gold medallist in MBBS and MS courses. “Our father was a government servant and retired as a tahsildar. He was an admirer of government schools and especially of Kannada language. That is why he admitted Srinivas to a government school. Srinivas was hardworking and always dreamt of achieving something big,” he added.

Students and staff of New Kannada Proudha Shale congratulated Dr Srinivas by assembling on the school premises and holding up his posters. VIMS is planning a felicitation function soon, sources said.

