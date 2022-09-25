Home States Karnataka

Gadag villagers empty lake to prevent caving in of houses

As a solution, which may be debatable, the villagers emptied the lake to avert further damage.

The floor of a house that caved in at Antur village near Gadag | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Rain has been bountiful across the state this year, but it has also brought a lot of misery along with it. But problems faced by the residents of Antur Bentur village in Gadag district were peculiar. As the lake in the village was brimming following copious rain, the floors of houses near the water body have caved in, creating panic among residents.

As a solution, which may be debatable, the villagers emptied the lake to avert further damage. Experts said the caving in could be because of the steep rise in groundwater levels. Unable to withstand nature’s fury, some families even shifted out of the village. “The problem first started with houses closer to the lake. But later, buildings across the village faced the threat.

As more house floors were caving in, villagers decided to empty the lake,” sources said. Shyamanna Dindur, a farmer, said, “We were scared and we informed local officials. Now that the lake has been emptied, cave-ins have stopped.”

A gram panchayat official, too, said, “The villagers demanded emptying of the lake and we drained out the water. Now, there are no cave-ins.”   Residents said pumps were deployed to remove water from the lake.

