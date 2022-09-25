Language Bill needed as earlier attempts ineffective: V Sunil Kumar

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

Kannada, one of the oldest languages in the country, has a history of over 2,000 years. Authors writing in Kannada have won the prestigious Jnanpith award eight times. It enjoys classical language status. Though the state government has issued over 300 circulars and notifications to strengthen the language, there has not been much progress in implementing it as the official language.



To overcome this, the government recently tabled the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill. Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar spoke to The New Sunday Express about the challenges in implementing it. He said providing reservation to Kannadigas in the private sector, which is one of the aims of the Bill, is difficult, but the government is committed, he added.

What is the government’s definition of a Kannadiga?

One who has lived in Karnataka for 15 years and one who knows how to read and write Kannada, immaterial of where he/she is from.

Why is there a need for a Bill when we already have many similar pieces of legislation?

More than 300 circulars have been issued over the last many years. Still, we don’t have a strong law for Kannada. Kannada is not a language. It is an emotion, and its own identity and culture. We tabled the Bill to implement Kannada effectively and to strengthen the language.

Do you think there is a threat to Kannada?

Earlier circulars have not been effective because of some shortfall on the part of the government and people. The latest Bill is an attempt to get the government and people to work together in a legal framework. The department is conducting an awareness programme in its bid to safeguard the language. This will be increased in the coming days.

The Bill proposes reservation for Kannada medium students in higher education. What if the companies do not hire such candidates?

The Bill specifies reservation in education and employment. Many companies, who invest here, have to provide jobs to the local people as per the Sarojini Mahishi report. If they do not follow it, the Bill clearly says incentives and rebates given to these industries can be withdrawn.

What if companies threaten to go elsewhere?

There are challenges before us, but we need to protect our interests.

What are the challenges before the government?

People have to accept the Bill. We are creating awareness on this law to sensitise people. Their involvement and implementation is the major challenge. After the Bill was passed in the Assembly, a section of people are posting #StopKannadaImposition on social media. People speaking Tulu, Kodava or Lambani are demanding that their languages be made the second language and be given priority. If they demand that their languages be made official in the state, it is not possible. In Karnataka, Kannada is supreme.

The quality of the language has deteriorated in movies and other media...

One should be conscious while using the language. Just to get publicity, one cannot use it as they please. When we make a rule like this, it will create awareness on the quality of language too.

BJP has been in power for the last three years and why the Bill now? Is it an attempt to woo the votes of Kannadigas?

I became a minister one year ago. We were working on this bill for many months. Our government is committed to protect the language and culture. There is a debate on Hindi imposition...

There is no need for a debate. We are just asking states to conduct official communication with other states in Hindi. There is nothing wrong with that.

On social media, there is a division between Kanadigas and non-Kannadigas. Will this gap widen if the Bill is implemented?

This Bill is not to stoke hate against any other language. All we want is to make people love our language and our aim is to implement it across the state.

Kannada, one of the oldest languages in the country, has a history of over 2,000 years. Authors writing in Kannada have won the prestigious Jnanpith award eight times. It enjoys classical language status. Though the state government has issued over 300 circulars and notifications to strengthen the language, there has not been much progress in implementing it as the official language. To overcome this, the government recently tabled the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill. Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar spoke to The New Sunday Express about the challenges in implementing it. He said providing reservation to Kannadigas in the private sector, which is one of the aims of the Bill, is difficult, but the government is committed, he added. What is the government’s definition of a Kannadiga? One who has lived in Karnataka for 15 years and one who knows how to read and write Kannada, immaterial of where he/she is from. Why is there a need for a Bill when we already have many similar pieces of legislation? More than 300 circulars have been issued over the last many years. Still, we don’t have a strong law for Kannada. Kannada is not a language. It is an emotion, and its own identity and culture. We tabled the Bill to implement Kannada effectively and to strengthen the language. Do you think there is a threat to Kannada? Earlier circulars have not been effective because of some shortfall on the part of the government and people. The latest Bill is an attempt to get the government and people to work together in a legal framework. The department is conducting an awareness programme in its bid to safeguard the language. This will be increased in the coming days. The Bill proposes reservation for Kannada medium students in higher education. What if the companies do not hire such candidates? The Bill specifies reservation in education and employment. Many companies, who invest here, have to provide jobs to the local people as per the Sarojini Mahishi report. If they do not follow it, the Bill clearly says incentives and rebates given to these industries can be withdrawn. What if companies threaten to go elsewhere? There are challenges before us, but we need to protect our interests. What are the challenges before the government? People have to accept the Bill. We are creating awareness on this law to sensitise people. Their involvement and implementation is the major challenge. After the Bill was passed in the Assembly, a section of people are posting #StopKannadaImposition on social media. People speaking Tulu, Kodava or Lambani are demanding that their languages be made the second language and be given priority. If they demand that their languages be made official in the state, it is not possible. In Karnataka, Kannada is supreme. The quality of the language has deteriorated in movies and other media... One should be conscious while using the language. Just to get publicity, one cannot use it as they please. When we make a rule like this, it will create awareness on the quality of language too. BJP has been in power for the last three years and why the Bill now? Is it an attempt to woo the votes of Kannadigas? I became a minister one year ago. We were working on this bill for many months. Our government is committed to protect the language and culture. There is a debate on Hindi imposition... There is no need for a debate. We are just asking states to conduct official communication with other states in Hindi. There is nothing wrong with that. On social media, there is a division between Kanadigas and non-Kannadigas. Will this gap widen if the Bill is implemented? This Bill is not to stoke hate against any other language. All we want is to make people love our language and our aim is to implement it across the state.