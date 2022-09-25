Rahul Gandhi has embarked on Bharat Todo Yatra: CC Patil

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Accusing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of turning his Bharat Jodo Yatra into a ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’, PWD Minister CC Patil alleged that the former’s meeting with a controversial Christian pastor recently portrays the real intention of Congress. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Patil came down heavily against Congress, stating that the party has lost its base.

“Rahul Gandhi might have forgotten the history of this country, but not us. In the name of Bharat Jodo, he is trying Bharat Todo Yatra by meeting a controversial Christian pastor who spoke ill against us,” he charged.

MYSURU: Accusing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of turning his Bharat Jodo Yatra into a ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’, PWD Minister CC Patil alleged that the former’s meeting with a controversial Christian pastor recently portrays the real intention of Congress. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Patil came down heavily against Congress, stating that the party has lost its base. “Rahul Gandhi might have forgotten the history of this country, but not us. In the name of Bharat Jodo, he is trying Bharat Todo Yatra by meeting a controversial Christian pastor who spoke ill against us,” he charged.