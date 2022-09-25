Home States Karnataka

Relief based on extent of crop loss: Yediyurappa

Published: 25th September 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Referring to the incessant rain that the state endured recently, causing time serious damage to the agriculture sector, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said the government will suitably compensate for the  crop loss.

Addressing a gathering at Sirigere village during a memorial held in honour of Jagadguru Sri Shivakumara Shivacharya Swami of Sri Taralabalu, Yediyurappa said, “Crop loss to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore have occured in the country, however,  crop compensation to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore has been disbursed by various insurance companies.”

He added that during his tenure as CM, funds to the tune of Rs 565 crore have been released for Bharamasagara lift irrigation project and Rs 725 crore was released for the Jagaluru lift irrigation project, which made the  region water-sufficient.

